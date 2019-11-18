Download the 2048 Game, one of the best classic games and travel in time with simple games!

When was the last time you played a classic 2048 game and got bored?

You want to try again?

This fun game, the best games are simple but still the most beautiful game to the days will have time travel.

If you love old games or are looking for a simple game to pass the time, it's free

Download the 2048 Game and play on the old funny games phone!

HOW TO PLAY 2048 GAME:

Swipe (Up, Down, Left, Right) to move all tiles. After every swipe, a new tile of 2 or 4 will appear in a random empty spot. When two tile puzzles with a same number touch, they merge into one.

2+2=4, 4+4=8, 8+8=16, 16+16=32, 32+32=64, 64+64=128,128+128=256 .. 512, 1024 ...,

when 2048 number is created, you win!

When theres zero available spot and zero adjacent tiles with a same number, you lose.

- advanced score system. lesser move or less step, lesser time , lesser board size,

highest success rate , highest 2 multiples, reverse mode has more game score.

- Game is automatically saved and continue to play later.

If you watch the Rewarded video, the continue reach number

2048 Game Features

2048 game modes. classic mode,increment 1, cube,square, fibonacci mode, reverse increment, reverse classic, reverse cube,

reverse fibonacci.

Different sized board levels

Easy control

WHY CHOOSE this 2048 game?

diferent 2048 game mode.

Exquisite Game Interface!

Easy to play, and classic puzzle game for all ages!

It is all FREE and No Wifi Need!

Record 2048 game high score..

Please Enjoy this 2048 game! The More Play and The More Exciting!!!

If you like 2048, you're going to download and rate it!