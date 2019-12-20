<2020! puzzle block legend> Is a fascinating puzzle game that is simple but characteristic. Easy to learn and play fun, is a perfect mobile puzzle game.

In this fascinating puzzle game, simply drag and drop the module into the screen, create and eliminate the entire line in the vertical and horizontal direction, preventing the module from filling the entire screen.

No color matching! Fill all the grid with matching modules.

within 60 seconds to train your brain and develop your mental skills as well as keeping you mentally fit. It is a perfect period of refreshment in metro, bus, school or in the office.

please enjoy this game!