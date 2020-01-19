X

2020 Rajasthan & Bank Calendar for Android

By Multimediagyan studio Free

Developer's Description

By Multimediagyan studio

-Rajasthan Government Hindi Calendar 2020 App for holidays and festivals of year 2020.

-Find National Banks Holidays of year 2020. First and Second Saturday are off in banks.

-Amavasya (New Moon), Poornima (Full Moon) and Chandradhan have been inscribe.

-See Rajasthan Government holidays in red color and restricted holidays in blue color.

-Rajasthan Government holidays and restricted Rajasthan Government holidays and festivals are clearly mentioned in Hindi.

-Gives current date, month and year.

- User friendly interface, you can swipe or navigate between months by 12 buttons very easily.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.8

General

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 3.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping