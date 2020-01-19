-Rajasthan Government Hindi Calendar 2020 App for holidays and festivals of year 2020.

-Find National Banks Holidays of year 2020. First and Second Saturday are off in banks.

-Amavasya (New Moon), Poornima (Full Moon) and Chandradhan have been inscribe.

-See Rajasthan Government holidays in red color and restricted holidays in blue color.

-Rajasthan Government holidays and restricted Rajasthan Government holidays and festivals are clearly mentioned in Hindi.

-Gives current date, month and year.

- User friendly interface, you can swipe or navigate between months by 12 buttons very easily.