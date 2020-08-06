In a search for 1 nfl scores and alerts app with nfl schedule 2020 for all teams?

Do you want to have all relevant nfl stats about the nfl roster and nfl drafts?

Introducing the 2020 NFL Football Schedule, Live Scores & Stats the must-have nfl sports alerts & schedule app for all nfl fans.

NFL Schedule 2020 & NFL Calendar 2020 are available now.

Imagine having one detailed app for all NFL Live scores, schedule, team stats for the upcoming nfl season. Fast & easy, our nfl football schedule app is a ONE STOP PLACE for SINGLE TAP UPDATES for NFL Schedule, Live Scores, Stats, Standings and team information.

Instant Football Live Score updates for all NFL games with auto refresh.

2020 NFL schedule for all 2020-2021 nfl season with tv channel and team current stat.

Game details with Drives & Plays info.

Player Game Stats for ongoing and final nfl games.

NFL Standings by division and conferences.

NFL Stats including passing, rushing, receiving, and more!.

Customize the upcoming games schedule the way you want: filter by teams

Never miss a game! set reminder for the game you want to track.

Wanna quick update for your favorite team? set your favorite team to get all update on app launch.

are you following more than 1 team? no worries, mark multiple teams as your favorite team to get a quick update about the team you follow.

Scores for all football games since NFL 1970!

NFL Teams by conferences (AFC & NFC).

Team rosters grouped by offense, defense, special team.

Player injuries updated daily for all the teams.

Schedule and scores between any two teams.

NFL Draft updates with rounds and picks.

Notification for live games. You can turn off anytime with settings!!

Head to head nfl schedule and scores.

Football Playoff games added automatically.

Get this all in one helpful app for nfl schedules, scores, alerts, and stats and enjoy the upcoming NFL season with perfect planning and analysis!

FOLLOW:

NFL 2020 Football Schedule

NFL draft.

NFL Live Scores and alerts.

NFL Standings.

NFL Teams and rosters with NFL stats.

NFL 2020 Scores.

Upcoming Features

- NFL games odds

- NFL games predictions

** Please note: This app is not endorsed by or affiliated with the National Football League. Any trademarks used in the app are done so under "fair use" with the sole purpose of identifying the respective entities and remain the property of their respective owners.