Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

2020 Cyberpunk Theme -> Yo GBWhatsApp Plus HeyMods for Android

By Color Theme Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Color Theme Studio

New 3D Keyboard Theme to make your typing more fun.

Download 2020 Fireworks Animated keyboard for Rockey for FREE!

Come get your standard typing transformed!!

Brand new, smart, animated, the 2020 Fireworks Animated keyboard can bring you a lot of fun and fresh typing experience and you can feel free to show your most trendy style among your friends!

Features:

Smart Typing

DIY LED themes

Abundant themes selection

Emojis & GIFs

Multiple Language supported

How to Apply 2020 Fireworks Animated keyboard for Rockey?

Note: Please install our keyboard first

1Download 2020 Fireworks Animated keyboard, tap the INSTALL button.

2Download Rockey keyboard from Google Play Store. If you already installed, please tap the APPLY button.

3After installed and applied, 2020 Fireworks Animated keyboard will be automatically displayed on your phone when typing.

Moreover, all your private information wont be collected by us during your typing.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.0

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 3
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now