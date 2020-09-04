New 3D Keyboard Theme to make your typing more fun.

Download 2020 Fireworks Animated keyboard for Rockey for FREE!

Come get your standard typing transformed!!

Brand new, smart, animated, the 2020 Fireworks Animated keyboard can bring you a lot of fun and fresh typing experience and you can feel free to show your most trendy style among your friends!

Features:

Smart Typing

DIY LED themes

Abundant themes selection

Emojis & GIFs

Multiple Language supported

How to Apply 2020 Fireworks Animated keyboard for Rockey?

Note: Please install our keyboard first

1Download 2020 Fireworks Animated keyboard, tap the INSTALL button.

2Download Rockey keyboard from Google Play Store. If you already installed, please tap the APPLY button.

3After installed and applied, 2020 Fireworks Animated keyboard will be automatically displayed on your phone when typing.

Moreover, all your private information wont be collected by us during your typing.