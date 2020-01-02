X

2020 Calendar - 2020 Horoscope & for Android

New calendar and refreshed panchanga which is the calendar 2020 new, which has all 2020 calendar and panchang 2020. This is highly useful for Hindu people also called as Hindu calendar. Hindu calendar 2020 in gives all the important calendar and panchangam 2020 with precise fasting details. This app is very useful for 2020 festivals holiday details.

Horoscope: App has quick access to Daily horoscope and weekly horoscope

Useful Features of the app:

Daily timings of Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, Moonset - 2020 panchangam

hindi panchang calendar 2020 : All months 2020 calendar, 2020

List of all festivals 2020 & Fasting days 2020 - all festival calendar 2020

2020 Shubh Muhuarat dates - shadi muhurat calendar

Hindu holidays 2020

Christian holidays 2020

Islamic holidays 2020, Muslim holidays 2020 - ramzan calendar 2020

Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga, Paksha details - panchang 2020

Offline calendar - calendar offline

2020 - calendar hindi hd

Hindi Horoscope: Hindi Rashifal 2020 in daily basis

2020 - ,

2020 Hindi calendar app download for free - hindi calendar download 2020

Thanks for downloading 2020 calendar 2020 calendar panchang 2020 calendar. Enjoy using :-)

