2020|Ahmed Shirif for Android

By Mahdi Dev Free

2020|Ahmed Shirif

Ahmed Sherif is an Egyptian singer who has many Egyptian romantic songs. He has many lyrical albums that he is famous in the Arab world. Ahmed Sharifs songs are beautiful Egyptian romantic songs that summarize the reality of love in the Arab world. Popular Egyptian songs, eastern songs have great popularity in Egypt, Tunisia, Libya, Algeria, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and the UAE United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Syria Download now Ahmed Sharif songs and enjoy the most amazing Egyptian songs

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

