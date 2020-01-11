WelcometotheofficialmobileappforCincinnati's39thAnnualPresident'sClubtakingplaceJuly16-21,2017inBanff,Alberta,Canada!Thismobileappfeatures:
Updates-aquickwaytosharephotos,comments,andwhichactivitiesyoureattending.
ActivityFeed-thereal-timepulseofPresident'sClub.Seewhatpeoplearesayingandviewphotos.
Agenda-viewyourfullcustomagendaandrelatedinformation.
AttendeeList-seewhosatPresident'sClub,andconnectwiththemontheapp.
KeyInformation-viewdetailsabouttheprogram,hotel,speakers,localrestaurantsandmore!
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.