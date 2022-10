Cave Ninja is a retro style, fast-paced action platformer revisioned for mobile devices.Each level is filled with amazing environment and stuff.It will take you right back to full of nostalgic charm.*** HOW TO PLAY ***- use D-pad on screen to move, spring icon to jump and club to attack.- collect enough foods in time and grab the ballon to clear level.- for entering dungeon, press down button of D-pad.- attacking enemy while jumping gives stronger power.