This program is designed for those who want to learn interesting mathematical tricks to speed up the calculating. These tricks will help solve part of the mathematical problems and tasks much faster than classical. Will also be helpful to those who want to hone basics such as the multiplication table

Math Tricks Competitive Exam, Vedic Math Tricks, Fast Math Tricks

Math Tricks & Shortcuts for Competitive Exam app is a preparatory app on mathematics for various competitive examinations, like, SSC, UPSC, CPO, LIC, GIC and UTI among others.

The aim of this app is not only to acquaint the students with various types of problems given in these examinations and how to solve them, but also to teach the students effective ways to tackle each of the problems faster and more effectively.

You can also find MCQ on Math tricks.

App comes with many functionality like speed test,bookmark,result check etc.

Math Tricks Workout has been meticulously designed not just to share the mathematical tricks but to give you an amazing workout to help you master calculation using the left to right approach. Most of the techniques shared in this app are based on Vedic math tricks that help in mental calculations.

This App is designed for those who want to learn mathematical tricks to speed up the calculation.Tricks which are given in Math Tricks app will help to solve mathematical tasks much faster and easily.