Guess the hidden word using the photo for the clue, the words are divided into fragments, the riddles are of different complexity, from easy words, which take seconds to solve complex words, which will take a lot of time to resolve.

Interesting puzzles for every taste.

The game is available in seven languages: English, French, Russian, Spanish, Italian, German and Portuguese.

For all fans of verbal puzzles, to play in the company of friends, family, co-workers or a single player. Play where and when you want and good luck to you!