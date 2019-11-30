small business ideas app youll find here are collected from Small biz Survival, the small town and rural business resource. The ideas came from all over, inspired by comments from friends, businesses Ive seen, and ideas especially suited to small towns and rural areas. They are grouped into three broad strategies that you can use to create more ideas that may better suit your town. At the end, youll find seven more ways to creatively come up with your own ideas. Youre invited to take any of these ideas and prosper.

Strategy #1: Be uniquely local

Lead tainted paint, safety problems, and environmental issues have created another local opportunity for all types of products. This is a way of thinking that exists right now in your market.

Strategy #2: Use what you know

You have unique experiences and skills. No one else is quite like you. The difficulty sometimes is just stepping back to realize what marketable information and abilities you have. So how do you capitalize on what you know? Here are some ideas.