20/20 Hindsight Viewer for Android

By Monitoring Technology Free

View and control your Hindsight high-speed industrial camera directly from your Android phone or tablet. A full-featured client for mobile and tablet use.

Review and play live slow-motion video from the MicroCAM

Step frame-by-frame for precise troubleshooting

Save and edit high speed video clips

Record high speed video and review it later with the "Offline" buffer option

Download and edit saved clips on your device for offline viewing

Save downloaded clips to your device Camera roll for easy sharing

Export clips to USB drive for viewing or backup to Windows computer

Connects over WiFi to MicroCAM high speed camera

*App requires free registration after 7 days of use

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019
Version 1.1.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

