View and control your Hindsight high-speed industrial camera directly from your Android phone or tablet. A full-featured client for mobile and tablet use.
Review and play live slow-motion video from the MicroCAM
Step frame-by-frame for precise troubleshooting
Save and edit high speed video clips
Record high speed video and review it later with the "Offline" buffer option
Download and edit saved clips on your device for offline viewing
Save downloaded clips to your device Camera roll for easy sharing
Export clips to USB drive for viewing or backup to Windows computer
Connects over WiFi to MicroCAM high speed camera
*App requires free registration after 7 days of use
