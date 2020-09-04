Join or Sign In

20/20 Hindsight Multiview for Android

By Monitoring Technology Free

Developer's Description

By Monitoring Technology

View and control your Hindsight high-speed industrial camera directly from your Android phone or tablet. A full-featured client for mobile and tablet use.

Review and play live slow-motion video from the 2020CAM and MicroCAM

Step frame-by-frame for precise troubleshooting

Save and edit high speed video clips

Record high speed video and review it later with the "Offline" buffer option (MicroCAM only)

Download and edit saved clips on your device for offline viewing

Upload and share clips to the Hindsight Cloudview service, backed by AWS

Save downloaded clips to your device Camera roll for easy sharing

Export clips to USB drive for viewing or backup to Windows computer

Connects over WiFi

*App requires free registration after 7 days of use

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.9.112

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.9.112

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
