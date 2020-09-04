Sign in to add and modify your software
View and control your Hindsight high-speed industrial camera directly from your Android phone or tablet. A full-featured client for mobile and tablet use.
Review and play live slow-motion video from the 2020CAM and MicroCAM
Step frame-by-frame for precise troubleshooting
Save and edit high speed video clips
Record high speed video and review it later with the "Offline" buffer option (MicroCAM only)
Download and edit saved clips on your device for offline viewing
Upload and share clips to the Hindsight Cloudview service, backed by AWS
Save downloaded clips to your device Camera roll for easy sharing
Export clips to USB drive for viewing or backup to Windows computer
Connects over WiFi
*App requires free registration after 7 days of use