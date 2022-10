Do you want to custom a game? Do you want to be a HERO of the forest? Do you want to play a game with your friends or children?The story of this game begin at the end of WAR of BIRDS 1: A lot of evil birds have broke through many defense lines of the forest, You have to fight back for this is the last line of defense. If you lose, the survival of the cubic birds will be at stake!HOW TO PLAY Generate new bird by sliding in the forest. The direction and strength of the birds are determined by your controls.When you take a special item, use it at the right moment.FIRST-EVER RACE IN YOUR OWN GAME In the Achievements PK center, you can define your own levels of the game and even share your version with other players. This game also has a leaderboard of the population of those user-defined versions. Why not have a competition with your friends or children?AWESOME SPECIAL WEAPONS Using the bombs with powerful explosion ability to smash all your opponents off. Using time warp to slow down the speed of the opponents. Using overwhelming attack to sweep out the enemies. Using lucky chance to double your score.PS: This is a game with no Ads, no in-purchase item. No accounts required. Just buy once, play anywhere :) I'm a Independent developer. You can follow me @dragengt at twitter :)