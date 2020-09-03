Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

2 month cloud computing course training for Android

By chimdel Free

Developer's Description

By chimdel

The Cloud Architect program is designed to make you an expert in cloud applications and

architecture. It will enable you to master the core skill sets required for designing and

deploying dynamically scalable, highly available, fault-tolerant, and reliable applications

on three of the top Cloud platform providers Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure

and Google Cloud Platform. The program will give you an in-depth understanding of cloud

services such as AWS Cloud formation, Azure resource manager, EC2, S3, Route53, VPC, Azure

App Services, GCP and more.Such as AWS Architect and Azure Architect.

This program consists of a structured learning path designed by leading industry experts.

You will have access to 60+ live instructor-led online classrooms, 100+ hours of self-paced

video content, simulation exams, a community moderated by experts, and other resources that

ensure you follow the optimal path to your desired role of Cloud Architect. The course includes

16+ real-world industry projects that let you work your way through the technical challenges

associated with cloud computing.

Categories of the app -

- Introduction

- Features

- Working

- Applications

- Architecture

- List of Certifications

- SaaS

- PaaS

- IaaS

- NaaS

- IDaaS

- Public Cloud

- Private Cloud

- Hybrid Cloud

- Community Cloud

- Virtualization

- Hardware Virtualization

- Software Virtualization

- Server Virtualization

- Linux Virtualization

- Storage Virtualization

- OS Virtualization

- Operations

- Challenges

- Storage

- Management

- Technologies

- Service Providers

- Cube Model

- Security

- Books

- Research Topics

& many more.

Features of the app -

1. Option to choose the date from calendar.

2. Mark your favorite notes.

3. Option of changing theme, font & mode.

4. Share the app's content with images.

5. The option on going to recents: show the content with dates you have already read about.

Just download this app, please share feedback and don't forget to rate our work.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now