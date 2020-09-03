The Cloud Architect program is designed to make you an expert in cloud applications and

architecture. It will enable you to master the core skill sets required for designing and

deploying dynamically scalable, highly available, fault-tolerant, and reliable applications

on three of the top Cloud platform providers Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure

and Google Cloud Platform. The program will give you an in-depth understanding of cloud

services such as AWS Cloud formation, Azure resource manager, EC2, S3, Route53, VPC, Azure

App Services, GCP and more.Such as AWS Architect and Azure Architect.

This program consists of a structured learning path designed by leading industry experts.

You will have access to 60+ live instructor-led online classrooms, 100+ hours of self-paced

video content, simulation exams, a community moderated by experts, and other resources that

ensure you follow the optimal path to your desired role of Cloud Architect. The course includes

16+ real-world industry projects that let you work your way through the technical challenges

associated with cloud computing.

Categories of the app -

- Introduction

- Features

- Working

- Applications

- Architecture

- List of Certifications

- SaaS

- PaaS

- IaaS

- NaaS

- IDaaS

- Public Cloud

- Private Cloud

- Hybrid Cloud

- Community Cloud

- Virtualization

- Hardware Virtualization

- Software Virtualization

- Server Virtualization

- Linux Virtualization

- Storage Virtualization

- OS Virtualization

- Operations

- Challenges

- Storage

- Management

- Technologies

- Service Providers

- Cube Model

- Security

- Books

- Research Topics

& many more.

Features of the app -

1. Option to choose the date from calendar.

2. Mark your favorite notes.

3. Option of changing theme, font & mode.

4. Share the app's content with images.

5. The option on going to recents: show the content with dates you have already read about.

Just download this app, please share feedback and don't forget to rate our work.