2 3 4 5 6 player games free without wifi internet for Android

By sonriplay Free

Collection of mini-games to play on the same phone or tablet for several friends or family with up to 16 players. They are games that do not need a Wi-Fi connection or data to play.

Shooting games for 2 3 4 5 6 players: Shoot your opponents until there is only one player left.

Car games for 2 3 4 5 6 players: Advance your car until it reaches the finish line in first position.

Push games for 2 3 4 5 6 players: Push your opponents from your float until only you are left standing

Racing games for 2 3 4 5 6 players: Run with your player avoiding the obstacles on the way.

Math operations games for 2 3 4 5 6 players: Check who is the fastest by doing addition and subtraction operations. Up to 16 people can play at once.

Memory games for 2 3 4 5 6 players: Classic memory game to play up to 16 people in which tiles have to be uncovered to create pairs.

Soccer games for 2 3 4 5 6 players: Version of the soccer game in which 6 people will be able to play at the same time and the player with the fewest goals in his goal will win.

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
