Collection of mini-games to play on the same phone or tablet for several friends or family with up to 16 players. They are games that do not need a Wi-Fi connection or data to play.

Shooting games for 2 3 4 5 6 players: Shoot your opponents until there is only one player left.

Car games for 2 3 4 5 6 players: Advance your car until it reaches the finish line in first position.

Push games for 2 3 4 5 6 players: Push your opponents from your float until only you are left standing

Racing games for 2 3 4 5 6 players: Run with your player avoiding the obstacles on the way.

Math operations games for 2 3 4 5 6 players: Check who is the fastest by doing addition and subtraction operations. Up to 16 people can play at once.

Memory games for 2 3 4 5 6 players: Classic memory game to play up to 16 people in which tiles have to be uncovered to create pairs.

Soccer games for 2 3 4 5 6 players: Version of the soccer game in which 6 people will be able to play at the same time and the player with the fewest goals in his goal will win.