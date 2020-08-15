Join or Sign In

1v1.LOL is a third-person shooter and building game. Your mission is to eliminate the opponents and become the last survivor, you can also place platforms to aid your battle! If you enjoy battle royale games then you will enjoy this intense third-person shooter title.

The graphics and gameplay are reminiscent of the popular battle royale game. In fact, the building mechanisms are practically the same - you can place down floor panels, stairs, roof panels, and walls. Use these panels to your benefit to gain an advantage over your opponent.

Try out three different building game modes

This brilliant game has three different game modes to choose from which we have listed below:

JustBuild (practice building)

Battle Royale

Party

JustBuild is a game mode in which you can practice your building - you are given unlimited materials and can practice different techniques like ramp rushing and cranking 90s. Once you have mastered your building, you can join a battle royale game and test out your skills against other players.

Finally, 1v1.LOL has a party mode - this game mode allows you to create a party with your friends. You can practice with your friends and test your new-found building skills against them.

If you enjoy battle royale games then why not give this amazing title a try? 1v1.LOL really is a fun title with a great deal to offer for the competitive gamer.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
