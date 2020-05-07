X

1st.BANK Mobile Banking for iOS

By Backyard Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By Backyard Technologies

Mobile Banking by 1st.BANK allows you to bank on the go. Its free to download and offers quick access for managing your bank accounts. Check your balances, pay bills, transfer money, and locate ATMs and banking centers with just a touch. Our native app is fast, secure and free. Use your current login information to start banking today.

Features:

Check Account Balances

Transfer funds between accounts

Pay Bills**

Find our ATMs and Banking Centers using the GPS system provided by your iPhone.***

*Must be an Online Banking Customer

**Online customers must first setup transfer and bill pay accounts prior to using these features.

***This is limited to locating our banking centers and ATMs. Please refer to your carrier for any fees that may apply.

What's new in version 4.7.3

Release May 7, 2020
Version 4.7.3

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

