1sland is an online multiplayer game where you compete globally to be the first to find an island. Paddle to become the greatest sailor of all!

Welcome to Paddle Royale, a new online competition genre where it is up to you how you compete throughout the season. Be aware that the global ranking gets updated daily, and you need to find the island almost every round so you don't fall behind!

When you win a round -and you will, right?- everyone will know who is in charge. Make sure to dress your island up a bit so that the whole world can see your precious little piece of land. Same goes for your boat.

We carefully crafted 1sland so you can dive into this exciting experience every time you play. Along a colorful design and a minimal soundtrack, a Season Pass system as the only in-game purchase makes the whole game a more fair experience.

(Frequent content updates with new boats and items for your island)