Make friends with your voice, 1Mile
Step1 : Listen to your friends' voice profiles.
Step2 : Let's start the conversation.
Step3 : Make a video Call
Discover & Connect!
1Mile allows you to meet someone new at the turn of each swipe.
You can easily explore new cultures and people from all over the world.
- Meet new people from all over the world through live video calls (using 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi)
Creating a better and enjoyable community at 1Mile
Contact: support@hyperitycorp.com