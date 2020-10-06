Make friends with your voice, 1Mile

Step1 : Listen to your friends' voice profiles.

Step2 : Let's start the conversation.

Step3 : Make a video Call

Discover & Connect!

1Mile allows you to meet someone new at the turn of each swipe.

You can easily explore new cultures and people from all over the world.

- Meet new people from all over the world through live video calls (using 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi)

Creating a better and enjoyable community at 1Mile

Contact: support@hyperitycorp.com