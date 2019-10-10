It doesnt matter where you are: on your commute, in the office, you are waiting for something or you just have a free time. Challenge your brain everywhere and just now!

How to play:

Bond all the points with one line. Start by point you want, but you are not allowed to draw another line through existing one.

Features:

Huge amount of unique stages and patterns you havent seen before.

Hints and prompts. In case you are getting stuck and lack of idea which step to take, feel free to use your hints!

In the start you can find our tasks are easy, but each time your level increases, the number of lines increases, and tasks are getting more and more intricate.

New levels and templates almost every week!

This game is not going to hard reduce battery of your smartphone, even if you intend to play all day.

Take your opportunity to sharpen your wits and have fun at the same time!

The app contains the following auto-renewal of subscription options:

- Weekly ($7.99 USD) premium membership with a 3-day free trial period. Price may vary depending on location.

- Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

- Free trial subscription is automatically renewed unless cancelled 24 hours before the renewal

- Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication

- Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase

Privacy policy: https://fancyapps2018.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/privacy-policy-and-terms-of-use.pdf

Terms and conditions:

https://fancyapps2018.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/privacy-policy-and-terms-of-use.pdf