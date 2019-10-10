X

1line dot - stroke puzzle game for iOS

By ULADZISLAU LUKASHOU Free

Developer's Description

By ULADZISLAU LUKASHOU

It doesnt matter where you are: on your commute, in the office, you are waiting for something or you just have a free time. Challenge your brain everywhere and just now!

How to play:

Bond all the points with one line. Start by point you want, but you are not allowed to draw another line through existing one.

Features:

Huge amount of unique stages and patterns you havent seen before.

Hints and prompts. In case you are getting stuck and lack of idea which step to take, feel free to use your hints!

In the start you can find our tasks are easy, but each time your level increases, the number of lines increases, and tasks are getting more and more intricate.

New levels and templates almost every week!

This game is not going to hard reduce battery of your smartphone, even if you intend to play all day.

Take your opportunity to sharpen your wits and have fun at the same time!

The app contains the following auto-renewal of subscription options:

- Weekly ($7.99 USD) premium membership with a 3-day free trial period. Price may vary depending on location.

- Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

- Free trial subscription is automatically renewed unless cancelled 24 hours before the renewal

- Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication

- Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase

Privacy policy: https://fancyapps2018.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/privacy-policy-and-terms-of-use.pdf

Terms and conditions:

https://fancyapps2018.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/privacy-policy-and-terms-of-use.pdf

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.5

General

Release October 10, 2019
Date Added October 10, 2019
Version 1.1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Angry Birds 2

Free
Play the sequel to the biggest mobile game of all time.
iOS
Angry Birds 2

Monument Valley

$3.99
Guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world.
iOS
Monument Valley

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Free
Strain your brain in the classy, well-loved, vocabulary-boosting, word-building battle of minds.
iOS
Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping