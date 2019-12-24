Edit the world w/ permanent AR stickers! 1lens lets you leave your mark on the world using your camera.
LEAVE YOUR MARK ON THE WORLD
Edit the world with AR stickers that stay in place- forever!
Other users will discover your stickers in the same place you left them
Leave a snarky comment at a pizza place or a funny joke in your English class- its up to you
SHARE VIDEOS
Directly send videos you make or discover in 1lens to Snapchat or Instagram or TikTok
Shoot amazing and unique looking AR videos from the app
Share funny and exciting videos and ideas that you find from the map
CREATE
Enhance your surroundings with 3D AR stickers for others to check out
1lens uses AR or Augmented Reality to enhance your camera view with crazy filters and effects that you control
DISCOVER
Use the map to see what other Lenses other users have created around you- or anywhere in the world
Check out what people around you are doing with their Lenses
Happy creating Lensers :) !
