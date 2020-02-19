1Heart: Revival - Puzzle & Horror is a classic 2D point-and-click horror game, originally developed for PC and released on Steam in 2014.

About

Do you like fear? Do you miss good old-school point-and-click games? Or maybe you enjoy solving riddles and puzzles and see yourself in a role of a detective? If you said "yes" to any of those questions, 1Heart is a perfect game for you to try and have a go with!

Plot

Immerse into the world of a dreamlike reality and help Sarah to find her lost sister. Be careful though, as nothing is as it seems to be and you might be watched and observed by someone, who doesn't necessarily have to posses good intentions.

Goal

Your aim in the game is to reveal the whole plot and solve all puzzles that you might find during the journey. The biggest challenge is to read all descriptions carefully and be quite vigilant as some items aren't that easy to notice at first.

How to play?

Use your finger to investigate location you are currently in by touching various in-game elements and items.

Some items in the location may do nothing, whilst others might be taken with you or react in a specific way.

You can pick up an item from your inventory by touching it and holding your finger on it for a short duration.

After picking up an item you can drag it on another item to combine it, or drag it on the location in order to affect it (destroy something, put item somewhere etc.)

By touching the top-left heart animation you can use one of your hints to move forward with the plot faster. Additional hints might be bought later on at any moment.

You can read items' descriptions by touching quickly their inventory icons.

Features

Easy to learn and start solving puzzles

Pleasant for eye, hand-painted arts

Over 60 locations to visit

More than 100 items to collect or assemble

Intriguing storyline facilitated by 20 comic-like cutscenes

Automatic game progress tracking

Hints, which may help in tough situations

Achievements board and easter eggs

Try 1Heart now to see how adventure, point-and-click genre may be satisfying on mobiles

Tips

Use headphones to have the best experience possible as some sounds may be high pitched.

Observe more than act.

Use hints only as a measure of last resort.

Game state is tracked so if you get stuck somewhere do something different to clear your mind.