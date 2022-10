16 real friends is a truly social network created for you and your real friends. What does that mean? 16 real friends is an app to get you out from behind your computer or mobile screen and connect with your friends offline.We believe that online is only a tool for offline living. Thats why 16 real friends helps you meet up with your real friends, face-to-face. Because we think friendship is made up of more than online chats, likes and comments, we created an app to show your friends how much you truly care. We believe that, even in the time of smartphones, nothing beats making your pals happy and spending real quality time with the people you love.Our mission is to take people offline.