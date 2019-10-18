The 16 Cents Ministry is a compassion ministry based in Greensboro, NC led by God and a great team of people. It is from this ministry that Church Under the Bridge in Greensboro has begun meeting each Saturday night at 300 Spring Garden Street at 6pm. Church Under the Bridge is supported the churches of the area coming together as the Church to serve the least of these, as stated in Matthew chapter 25.

Our team is available to make a presentation at your church or organization. Or you can just come experience Church Under the Bridge for yourself. Please pray about how you can help this ministry.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

* Podcast: Listen to the latest sermon or lookup a previous one in the podcast library.

* Digital Bible: Enter in the passage you want or use quick keys to go directly to the passage you desire to read.

* Free Audio Bible: Click listen and you are instantly listening to the daily devotional plan. You can also look up any passage you want, the listen tab is in the bottom right hand corner at all times.

SOCIAL INTEGRATION:

Share content with your friends via Twitter, Facebook, or email.

* Facebook: You can share a Bible passage, journal entry or anything in the app with one click.

* Twitter: You can tweet a Bible passage, reading plan, journal entry or just a note with ease.

PURSUE JOURNAL:

* Daily Bible Reading Plan: The Pursue Bible reading plan takes you through the Old Testament once a year and through the New Testament twice a year. Average reading or listening time is 15 minutes a day.

* Free Customizable Journal: The Pursue Journal is designed to give you the freedom to journal whenever and however you desire. Entries are fully secure for your privacy, yet at any time you can share them via Facebook, twitter or email.

For more information about 16 cents ministry, please visit:

16centsministry.org

The 16 cents ministry app was created by Custom Church Apps TM

Web: www.customchurchapps.com

Email: Support@customchurchapps.com