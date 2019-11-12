X

Magazine for teenagers with current affairs, fashion, health, beauty, celebrities, videos.

15a20 is a space in which teenagers can find a wide variety of topics of interest, from makeup, fashion, health, love, friendship, family, food, celebrities and more. Our goal is to accompany the girls during their teens, guiding and informing them. Month by month we offer current and purposeful content that allows readers to feel it as a publication that inspires them and in which they can find everything that interests them.

Choose the type of subscription you prefer:

- 1 issue $ 0.99 USD

- Subscription 3 months auto-renewable $ 14.49 USD

- Subscription 6 months auto-renewable $ 5.99 USD

- Subscription 1 year auto-renewable $ 10.99 USD

The charge will be charged to the registered iTunes account when the purchase is confirmed.

The subscription is renewed automatically; In case of wanting to cancel it must be at least 24 hours before the end of the period currently subscribed.

The renewed subscription charge will be charged 24 hours before the end of the period of the contracted subscription

Cancellation of the current subscription period will not be allowed for the duration of the subscription.

You can send your questions or suggestions to the email account soporteaplicaciones@notmusa.com.mx

You can check the "Terms and Conditions" in the following link:

http://digital.notmusa.com.mx/legal/15a20_con_ter.html

