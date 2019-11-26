NOTE: This app is for people that live in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The +15 walkway system in Calgary is the largest of it's kind in north America, totalling over 16km long! The system is named the +15 due to each walkway being 15 feet above street level.

Use the app to quickly navigate through the downtown with an easy to read map of the entire system. With included GPS capability, you'll never get lost again!