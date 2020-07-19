Join or Sign In

15 puzzle for Android

By ExpMob Free

Developer's Description

By ExpMob

Classical 15 puzzle.

It's a good way to train your brain, memory, and attention a little.

- Interface language: English

Features:

- simple and convenient interface;

- five game levels (from 3x3 to 7x7);

- three game modes (time, move, hidden);

- game timer and saving the best result;

- move counter;

- uploading your pictures;

- leaderboards (Google Play Game);

- achievements (Google Play Game).

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release July 19, 2020
Date Added July 19, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
