Classical 15 puzzle.
It's a good way to train your brain, memory, and attention a little.
- Interface language: English
Features:
- simple and convenient interface;
- five game levels (from 3x3 to 7x7);
- three game modes (time, move, hidden);
- game timer and saving the best result;
- move counter;
- uploading your pictures;
- leaderboards (Google Play Game);
- achievements (Google Play Game).