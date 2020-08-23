Join or Sign In

14fish for iOS

By MarvelBox Free

Developer's Description

By MarvelBox

This is very Classic and Interesting card game for all ages.

Fish14 also called hook 14 or 14 points,it is first card game of everyone's childhood.

Play is very simple ,The addition point is equal to 14 can be called"fish".

Finally calculate the total score,Spade 4 points,Heart 3 points,Club 2 points,Diamond 1 points.

The best score is the winner.

Release August 23, 2020
Date Added August 23, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

