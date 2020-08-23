This is very Classic and Interesting card game for all ages.

Fish14 also called hook 14 or 14 points,it is first card game of everyone's childhood.

Play is very simple ,The addition point is equal to 14 can be called"fish".

Finally calculate the total score,Spade 4 points,Heart 3 points,Club 2 points,Diamond 1 points.

The best score is the winner.