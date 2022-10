Developer's Description By 13AM

13am is a place where people share time and help each other get their to-do list done. It is all about achieving personal productivity and getting extra free time through personal connections. The goal is to create a community of givers and receivers who benefit from the idea: What costs me more, may cost somebody else less. The end result more quality time for you. In the process people connect, interact, make friends. It is a platform which can take people offline to have fun, meet new people and gain experiences.