This Mobile App contain Class 12th English UP-Board Solutions with Hindi Translation of Comprehension/Short-Long Questions & Answers For UP Students

Key Features::

Comprehensions Based Questions (English & Hindi)

Short Type Questions & Answers (English & Hindi)

Long Type Questions & Answers (English & Hindi)

Vocabulary & Match the Following Section

Contents of the 12th Class English Solution UP-Board

PROSE SECTION

Chapter 1 A Girl with a Basket

Chapter 2 A Fellow Traveller

Chapter 3 The Secret of Health, Success and Power

Chapter 4 The Homecoming

Chapter 5 I am Johns Heart

Chapter 6 Womens Education

Chapter 7 The Heritage of India

POETRY Short Poems

Chapter 1 Character of a Happy Life

Chapter 2 The True Beauty

Chapter 3 On His Blindness

Chapter 4 An Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard

Chapter 5 A Lament

Chapter 6 La Belle Dame Sans Merci

Chapter 7 The Passing of Arthur

Chapter 8 My Heaven

Chapter 9 Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening

Chapter 10 The Song of the Free

POETRY Short Stories

Chapter 1 The Gold Watch

Chapter 2 An Astrologers Day

Chapter 3 The Lost Child

Chapter 4 A Special Experience

The merchant of Venice

Short Summary of the Play in Hindi

Long Answer Type Questions

