This Mobile App contain Class 12th English UP-Board Solutions with Hindi Translation of Comprehension/Short-Long Questions & Answers For UP Students
Key Features::
Comprehensions Based Questions (English & Hindi)
Short Type Questions & Answers (English & Hindi)
Long Type Questions & Answers (English & Hindi)
Vocabulary & Match the Following Section
Contents of the 12th Class English Solution UP-Board
PROSE SECTION
Chapter 1 A Girl with a Basket
Chapter 2 A Fellow Traveller
Chapter 3 The Secret of Health, Success and Power
Chapter 4 The Homecoming
Chapter 5 I am Johns Heart
Chapter 6 Womens Education
Chapter 7 The Heritage of India
POETRY Short Poems
Chapter 1 Character of a Happy Life
Chapter 2 The True Beauty
Chapter 3 On His Blindness
Chapter 4 An Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard
Chapter 5 A Lament
Chapter 6 La Belle Dame Sans Merci
Chapter 7 The Passing of Arthur
Chapter 8 My Heaven
Chapter 9 Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening
Chapter 10 The Song of the Free
POETRY Short Stories
Chapter 1 The Gold Watch
Chapter 2 An Astrologers Day
Chapter 3 The Lost Child
Chapter 4 A Special Experience
The merchant of Venice
Short Summary of the Play in Hindi
Long Answer Type Questions
