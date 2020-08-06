Join or Sign In

121tribe for iOS

By Metric Sense Free

By Metric Sense

121 tribe is a wellness app for world renowned lifestyle experts who's knowledge and philosophy is packaged into a digital journey.

Our first program by Darin Olien is a 21 day interactive and engaging experience that will help you become healthy, fit and transform your life.

- Daily micro learning video series with Darin

- A wide variety of super nutritious meals, cooking and meal prepping videos

- Efficient and fun workouts from functional training to guided yoga sessions

- Extra knowledge and learnings from podcasts and articles

- Daily health hacks, challenges and reminders

- Constant support and motivation from Darin

- Easily import information from your Health app to customize your journey

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.2.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

