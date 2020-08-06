121 tribe is a wellness app for world renowned lifestyle experts who's knowledge and philosophy is packaged into a digital journey.

Our first program by Darin Olien is a 21 day interactive and engaging experience that will help you become healthy, fit and transform your life.

- Daily micro learning video series with Darin

- A wide variety of super nutritious meals, cooking and meal prepping videos

- Efficient and fun workouts from functional training to guided yoga sessions

- Extra knowledge and learnings from podcasts and articles

- Daily health hacks, challenges and reminders

- Constant support and motivation from Darin

- Easily import information from your Health app to customize your journey