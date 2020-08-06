Sign in to add and modify your software
121 tribe is a wellness app for world renowned lifestyle experts who's knowledge and philosophy is packaged into a digital journey.
Our first program by Darin Olien is a 21 day interactive and engaging experience that will help you become healthy, fit and transform your life.
- Daily micro learning video series with Darin
- A wide variety of super nutritious meals, cooking and meal prepping videos
- Efficient and fun workouts from functional training to guided yoga sessions
- Extra knowledge and learnings from podcasts and articles
- Daily health hacks, challenges and reminders
- Constant support and motivation from Darin
- Easily import information from your Health app to customize your journey