The Twelve Universal Laws: How to Use Them Effectively

Unfortunately the laws of the universe are a bit more complicated than most people know. Although movies like this are a great primer for introducing people to universal laws, they fall a bit short in their ability to teach people all they need to know. Due to its limited size, it over-simplified a lot of things that I feel are very important to understanding and working with the Universal laws in meaningful ways.

Many people get frustrated with trying to manifest their ideal reality. They try things like vision boards, affirmations, focusing on what they do want etc. only to find that they are still coming up short. They may target this energy to things like money or cars, when what they truly want is security and freedom. Does the law of attraction even work? Yes. Yes it does, but it requires a deeper understanding and application of all of the universal laws together in order to truly make it work in your life.

The law of attraction is merely one of the twelve yes twelve, universal laws. Recognizing and getting a brief understanding of the full circle of universal laws will make working with the law of attraction easier.

Trying to work with only the law of attraction is like trying to catch a fish without a hook or bait, or the fishing pole. You could just hop in the water and try to grab the fish but it sure is easier when you have a tool and know how to work with all of its respective, but interconnected parts.

So, here are the other universal laws explained in a nutshell with some real-life examples. More searching and seeking is recommended but hopefully this will spark the desire to learn more. Enjoy!!

