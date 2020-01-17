Yacht charter App created for sailors by sailors.

12 Knots offers mobile app for yacht charters and sailing vacations around the world.

We used to book air tickets and hotels online and now information on the professionally maintained yachts available for bareboat and skippered charter is at the tips of your fingers.

Most of the sailors know how tiresome and exhausting can be the process of finding the right boat for a good sailing vacation. You have to send numerous e-mails or call different charter companies and wait for their feedback. And after that, compare prices and information they sent you in numerous mails. This could be rather time consuming and not quite efficient especially when you learn that there are 14 000 professionally maintained yachts available for charter around the world.

WE OFFER

- 14 000 sailing yachts and catamarans

- Bareboat and crewed charter

- Real-time availability

- Actual prices

- Professionally maintained fleet

- Easy navigation on the map

RIGHT BOAT FOR YOU

- Filter by Dates - click Apply - you will see all boats available for the requested period

- Filter by Country - you will see all boats available in this country

- Select the base - use filter or mark bases on the map - click on "Boats list" and you will see all - boats available on these bases for the requested period.

- You may also filter boats by size, year, price or even equipment

- Click on the boat and you will see detailed specification

BOOKING PROCEDURE

- Send an inquiry through the app

- No prepayment needed

- Boat will be held for you for 4 days for free

- Get detailed quote and charter agreement on your e-mail

- Check all terms and conditions

- Confirm & pay

All this information you'll have at the tips of your fingers now!

From now on you can easily find detailed information on any boat by simply using your mobile phone or tablet. 12 Knots offers yachts for bareboat and crewed charter in more than 40 countries for any dates you desire.

Wide variety of sailing destinations around the world: the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, South-East Asia, Oceania (the New Zealand islands), Indian Ocean, North America, and Northern Europe. 12 Knots offers boat rentals in 300 different bases. The information on the web site is updated daily, so your search results are always up to date with real time availability and prices. User-friendly design of the app makes it easy to find special promotional deals or some discounts or special offers for boat rentals. It took us a while to launch this mobile app, but more improvements are coming and new features will be available soon, which will make our service even better.

We realize great necessity and importance of mobile applications. All our clients are very active, busy people, who appreciate conveniences of technology nowadays. Our goal is to make your search and selection of sailing vacation easy and accessible.