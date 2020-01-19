X

11th Hour Hotels: Last minute hotel & travel deals for Android

By Cheaper Hotels Free

Developer's Description

By Cheaper Hotels

Last Minute Hotel Deals

Do you need to book last minute travel arrangements? 11th Hour Hotels has everything you need to find incredible late deals on hotels, motels, apartments, resorts and villas. Compare discounted rates from over 200 online travel agents with the option to book direct with the property. With over 2 million properties available worldwide and thousands of reviews finding the ideal property for your next business trip or vacation has never been easier. Our last minute discounts on hotels, motels, apartments, resorts and villas start at 50% off! We want to make booking last minute travel arrangements as easy and cheap as possible to save you time and your hard earned money.

Our app has our own branding in the accommodation search results rather than linking straight to an online travel agent. Our app separates itself from the many other similar apps giving you a unique user experience. Give it a try today, you wont be disappointed!

Use our app for business travel or vacations anywhere worldwide. We list over 3 million properties from all major online travel agents and hotels direct. The price you see is the price you pay with no hidden booking fees on any booking you make with our partners. So start using our easy to use and informative app today and see what you can save!

Our Search Will Find The Best Last Minute Deals

Compare incredible last minute rates on hotels, motels, resorts, apartments, flights, rental cars and tours/activities in your chosen destination. All of our partners offer full protection once you have booked on their website where you will receive confirmation of your booking via email. 0ur app is super easy to use and search for last minute travel anywhere in the world. Compare prices on accommodation, flights, rental cars and tours/activities all in one place.

The hotel search will find the best last minute rates from all the major online travel agents or book direct with the property. Take advantage of our handy find a hotel or motel near me now function saving you time and money! Here on our app you will find incredible savings on last minute hotels, motels, apartments, resorts and villas worldwide for your next vacation or business trip. We also have incredible deals on advanced hotel bookings, flights, package deals and so much more.

Why Download our 11th Hour Travel App?

Compare all major online travel agents

Option to book direct with the property

We find the best accommodation deals worldwide

Savings of up to 70% on last minute accommodation

Huge discounts on last minute travel

Book flights, rental cars and tours

Safe and secure last minute bookings

Easy to use interface and free to download

Incredible deals offered direct to you

Voted the Worlds Best Comparison Site 4 Years in a row!

Download our free app today and see why we have thousands of happy returning customers who frequently book with us. Happy travels!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.0

General

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Maps - Navigate & Explore

Free
Navigate your world faster and easier with Google Maps.
Android
Maps - Navigate & Explore

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
Android
Google Earth

MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

Free
Access worldwide offline maps with navigation, driving directions & traffic info.
Android
MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Free
Save money, save time and never pay full price for gas again.
Android
GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping