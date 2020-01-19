Last Minute Hotel Deals

Do you need to book last minute travel arrangements? 11th Hour Hotels has everything you need to find incredible late deals on hotels, motels, apartments, resorts and villas. Compare discounted rates from over 200 online travel agents with the option to book direct with the property. With over 2 million properties available worldwide and thousands of reviews finding the ideal property for your next business trip or vacation has never been easier. Our last minute discounts on hotels, motels, apartments, resorts and villas start at 50% off! We want to make booking last minute travel arrangements as easy and cheap as possible to save you time and your hard earned money.

Our app has our own branding in the accommodation search results rather than linking straight to an online travel agent. Our app separates itself from the many other similar apps giving you a unique user experience. Give it a try today, you wont be disappointed!

Use our app for business travel or vacations anywhere worldwide. We list over 3 million properties from all major online travel agents and hotels direct. The price you see is the price you pay with no hidden booking fees on any booking you make with our partners. So start using our easy to use and informative app today and see what you can save!

Our Search Will Find The Best Last Minute Deals

Compare incredible last minute rates on hotels, motels, resorts, apartments, flights, rental cars and tours/activities in your chosen destination. All of our partners offer full protection once you have booked on their website where you will receive confirmation of your booking via email. 0ur app is super easy to use and search for last minute travel anywhere in the world. Compare prices on accommodation, flights, rental cars and tours/activities all in one place.

The hotel search will find the best last minute rates from all the major online travel agents or book direct with the property. Take advantage of our handy find a hotel or motel near me now function saving you time and money! Here on our app you will find incredible savings on last minute hotels, motels, apartments, resorts and villas worldwide for your next vacation or business trip. We also have incredible deals on advanced hotel bookings, flights, package deals and so much more.

Why Download our 11th Hour Travel App?

Compare all major online travel agents

Option to book direct with the property

We find the best accommodation deals worldwide

Savings of up to 70% on last minute accommodation

Huge discounts on last minute travel

Book flights, rental cars and tours

Safe and secure last minute bookings

Easy to use interface and free to download

Incredible deals offered direct to you

Voted the Worlds Best Comparison Site 4 Years in a row!

Download our free app today and see why we have thousands of happy returning customers who frequently book with us. Happy travels!