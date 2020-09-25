Join or Sign In

11.11 Meditations for iOS

By Oceanhouse Media $7.99

A Journey of Remembrance

The 11.11 Meditations app was created to help you know yourself on a more intimate level. These guided meditations will soothe, heal and transform you time after time. Because you asked and were ready for answers, you created this rendezvous with 11.11.

Consider guided meditations as messages from the Universe that you are on the path to the answers you seek. 11 is the number of remembrance in this instance it refers to the full recall of your truth. There are many truths, but 11.11 will always point you in the direction of your authenticity and what feels right. When you embrace long forgotten truths, you begin to expand, bringing about a new platform of perspective from which to create. It is time to awaken your potential by allowing 11.11 to remind you of your extraordinary capacity to shine.

57 Minutes of audio meditations in 5 tracks:

1. Introduction

2. 11.11 Inquiry Meditation

3. 11.11 Gateway Know Thyself

4. 11.11 Transformation Be Thyself

5. 11.11 Expansion Create thyselfF

Features:

- Daily reminder notifications

- Sleep timer

Official Blue Angel Publishing licensed app

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.0.9

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
