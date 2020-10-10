Sign in to add and modify your software
The official streaming app for 107.9 The Beat. The Beat is Valdosta's Home for Hip Hop and we're takin' it worldwide to your mobile device. Take us anywhere! If you're looking for the best Hip Hop in the nation, look no further. With 'The Beat 1079 LIVE' app, you can even request songs, and rate the music. ...and it's FREE, the way radio should be!