107.7 The BULL for Android

By Great Plains Media Free

Developer's Description

By Great Plains Media

"Why get the app?

It's more than just a player. Sure you can listen to our live stream. You can also do things like post comments and photos. Interact with the DJs and other listeners. See what we have played. You can even preview songs and let us know how much you like, or don't, like them. Thumbs up or down. It's easy and fun.

What are you waiting for?! It take just a few seconds to download."

Never be without your favorite radio station. 107-7 & 92-1 The BULL is proud to present our OFFICIAL FREE radio app.

Listen to us at work, home or on the road. Install our app and get instant access to our unique content, features and more!

- View current playing show, latest podcast episodes, up to date station social media feeds and local news on a single screen

- Access all your favorite podcast shows on-demand. Listen live or download and listen when offline

- Get notifications and access to station promotions and contests

- View stations YouTube channel without searching or leaving the app (when available)

- Use the alarm clock to wake up to 107-7 & 92-1 The BULL. Record a personal reminder to play before waking to the station.

- Fall asleep while listening to your favorite station

- Access station's weekly show schedules so you dont miss a thing

- Real-time weather for where you are

- Share the app via Facebook, Twitter, and e-mail

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.12.1.34

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 6.12.1.34

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

