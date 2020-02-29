X

Download the official 106.5 The Ticket app, its easy to use and always FREE!

With the official app, you can stay connected from work, home, or on the road. Follow us on social media, get access to all our other unique content, features and more!

- Access all your favorite podcast shows on demand. Listen live (less storage requirement) or download and listen when offline

- Thumb through the latest local news

- Follow the latest posts from social media

- Wake up to your favorite show with our alarm clock. Record a personal message to play before waking up to the show.

- Fall asleep while listening to your favorite show

- See the weekly shows schedule so you dont miss a thing

- Real time weather for where you are

- Share our app via Facebook, Twitter, and e-mail

Please note: This app features Nielsens audience measurement software which will allow you to contribute to market research, such as Nielsens TV Ratings. To learn more about our digital audience measurement products and your choices in regard to them, please visit http://www.nielsen.com/digitalprivacy for more information.

Release February 29, 2020
Date Added February 29, 2020
Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 4.4 and up

