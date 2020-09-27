World Class Rock is heard exclusively on ZION 104.1, Southern Utah?s only Adult Alternative Station.

Broadcast from Saint George Utah, ZION 104.1 plays an eclectic mix of Classic Rock, Alternative Rock, Blues and Americana to create a one of a kind experience for listeners who enjoy 104 minute Rock Blocks, community activity news, area adventure advisories, nearby park trail reports, even vinyl recordings of new artists not heard on other stations. ZION 104.1 is designed to be unique and our on- air hosts Dave Hiatt, Bryan Benware and Barbara Champion make sure every hour is worth listening to.