X

103.9 BOB FM - KBBD for iOS

By TuneGenie Free

Developer's Description

By TuneGenie

103.9 BOB FM is Spokane's home for 80's 90's & Whatever! Download our official app, its free, and never be without your favorites. Start listening now! Plus you will get access to all our videos, podcasts, contests, and tons of cool stuff.

-Use the 103.9 BOB FM app to help you DISCOVER MUSIC. See the current song played and the history of all the songs we played.

-Save songs to YOUR 103.9 BOB FM FAVORITES PLAYLIST with Apple Music and play them on demand!

- And Get:

Lyrics for every song

Concert recommendations

Tons of music videos

Learn all about your favorite Adult Hits artists

Plus their social feeds and more

- Also includes instant audio streaming.

- Lock Screen Widget, displaying our current song, touch it to start listening!

Never be without your favorite radio station, or music, listen at work, home or on the road. Install our app now and play all our great Adult Hits Music.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release February 18, 2020
Date Added February 18, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Tunigo Play

Free
Find playlists for any mood, event, or occasion, read the latest news of interest, and discover new music.
iOS
Tunigo Play

Tuner Radio Plus

Free
Best Mp3 Mp4 Muisc Player.
iOS
Tuner Radio Plus

VOZEE

Free
VOZEE is a app that can download music from your personal Onedrive and Dropbox Drive.
iOS
VOZEE

MintBeat Music

Free
Best Music Player.
iOS
MintBeat Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping