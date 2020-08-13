Sun Prairie Community Radio is on the air! Our mission is to entertain, empower, and enlighten the citizens of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin (and beyond!) through programming produced by Sun Prairie residents. This is where you will hear original music and talk programming such as "Flashpoint," "Take Immediate Cover," "Remembering Radio," "Play Anything," "Turbo Talk," and much, much more! It's community radio at its finest powered by the people of Sun Prairie. Tune in now!