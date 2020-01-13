Now its available for download the ULTIMATE RADIO STREAMING app 102.7 The Coyote the Best Country Music Radio FM Application, directly from Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, with your favourite music 24/7.

With "102.7 The Coyote Fm Radio KCYE Las Vegas", you can have a modern radio station tuner on your Android Smartphone or Tablet.

Also you will find in this Radio Tuner:

- 102.7 The Coyote Fm Radio KCYE Las Vegas

- 101.3 The Outlaw Fm KTXR

- 96.7 KCAL Rocks

- Radio Latina 104.5 San Diego

-102.7 The Blaze Fm KBLZ and much more for free!

With this RADIO APP it is possible to listen to the TOP HIT Music of the month, and several kinds of music like pop, rock, hard rock, metal, heavy metal, trash metal, Nu Metal, Classic Rock, Country Music, Salsa, Merengue,Bachata, Reggueton, classical music, reggae, jazz, R&B, Rap, Trap, Sports Talks and games, news radio programs 24/7 for free!

You will also find the following extra in your app:

- HD Visuals and Sharing Button

- HD Voice and Music Recorder

- Built in Timer

- Search Button

Thanks for download our application!

This is a NON OFFICIAL APPLICATION, we only provide access to the transmissions that the owners of his rights offers online, if there is any problem please do not hesitate to contact us to gmirelisa@gmail.com and we will answer you ASAP.