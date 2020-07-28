1012 2048 4096 2014!

The 2048 app is a fun, addictive and a very simple puzzle game. Join the numbers and get to the 2048 tile!

Smallest size app for 2048!

HOW TO PLAY:

Swipe (Up, Down, Left, Right) to move the tiles. When two tiles with the same number touch, they merge into one. When 2048 tile is created, the player wins!

To access Leaderboard & Achievements, you will have to sign in using google plus account. Make sure you have Google+ installed and enabled on your phone or tablet.

Features :-

- ALL LANGUAGES SUPPORTED

- Supporting landscape mode also

- Added animation, default on

- Animation controls to control the speed

- Game is automatically saved

- High score