Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

1012 2048 4096 2014! for Android

By Zianlioba studio Free

Developer's Description

By Zianlioba studio

1012 2048 4096 2014!

The 2048 app is a fun, addictive and a very simple puzzle game. Join the numbers and get to the 2048 tile!

Smallest size app for 2048!

HOW TO PLAY:

Swipe (Up, Down, Left, Right) to move the tiles. When two tiles with the same number touch, they merge into one. When 2048 tile is created, the player wins!

To access Leaderboard & Achievements, you will have to sign in using google plus account. Make sure you have Google+ installed and enabled on your phone or tablet.

Features :-

- ALL LANGUAGES SUPPORTED

- Supporting landscape mode also

- Added animation, default on

- Animation controls to control the speed

- Game is automatically saved

- High score

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.05

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.05

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Free
Challenge your intelligence, vocabulary, and ingenuity by the legendary competitive brain teaser.
Android
Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Classic Words Solo

Free
Classic Words Solo is the number one word game to play against your smartphone or tablet (solitaire mode).
Android
Classic Words Solo

Plague Inc.

Free
Infect the world.
Android
Plague Inc.

Bejeweled Blitz

Free
Play the world's #1 puzzle game. Match three gems for 60 sparkly seconds of fun.
Android
Bejeweled Blitz

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now