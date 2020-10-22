100mg Medical Store is leading and well known medical store based out in patna city. 100mg Medical Store is serving to their all patient by delivering medicines, OTC products, cosmetics and generic medicines.

You can make an order with 100mg Medical Store app in few clicks in order to receive medicine at your home. It provides discounts on medicines and other healthcare products. If you are purchasing medicine on a regular basis then this is the perfect app for you as it saves your time and money to get medicine at your home.

It is one of most easiest online medicine app to purchase medicine due to its user friendly UI.

To purchase prescribed medicines, a copy of the prescription is mandatory to submit and only after that verification from our pharmacist.

Features of 100mg Medical Store App:

* Search & Buy Medicines & Healthcare Products

* Upload Prescription

* Refill Medicine on single click

* View our Offers

* Medicine Reminder

* Request for new products

* Apply best promo codes to get best discount

There are many more features and functionalities to make an easy process of purchase medicines and get at home at best price in India.