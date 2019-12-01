10000000 is a Dungeon Crawling Puzzle RPG Matching Game. Run the dungeon, match tiles and run for as long as you can

This game is so good it makes me want to cry - TouchArcade

- Monsters blocking your way? Match swords and staves to take down pixel art Orcs, Dragons and Elementals

- Can't see a match? Dig into your backpack for items. How about casting a magic spell that changes all the tiles on the puzzle board, or eating some food to give yourself an energy boost.

- Battle getting too tough? Use the loot you found to go back to the Blacksmith and Armorer to upgrade your gear to epic status

Freedom costs 10 million. Im half-hoping I never make it Kotaku

- It's an RPG too! - Each dungeon and monster fight gives you experience to spend on new skills at at the trainer

- Upgrade your castle - Matching stone and wood lets you bring it back home to upgrade your castle

Its damned good. Pocket Tactics

- Brew potions to make yourself stronger, or if you are feeling brave, drink potions that make the monsters and chests harder but increase your score.

- Roguelike difficulty - It's hard to reach 10000000 but keep replaying the dungeon and you'll get stronger and stronger every run

- And while you do it, zone out with some retro music and pixel art