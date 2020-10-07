Join or Sign In

10000+ Women Motivational & Empowerment Quotes for Android

By Lab69 Free

Developer's Description

By Lab69

It`s very difficult to be strong, especially when you`re a woman! Perhaps, you`ve always heard from your relatives or friends a very common phrase Be strong! But what does it mean to be a strong woman? To have an ability to bring an enormous amount of food from a local supermarket? To be able to walk around in extremely high heels? Of course not! Being a strong woman is not about physical strength! According to various Strong Women Quotes, strong women are independent, self-confident, purposeful And this is definitely true! Moreover, with the help of quotes about strong women, you can not only to get to know who strong women are. You`ll also find the way how to become such a strong woman!

What do you need to meet challenges without any fear? How avoid the feeling of hesitation? What can inspire you? Different Independent Women Quotes will help you to move forward to your objective and don`t experience the feeling of self-doubt. Do you feel the lack of confidence? Are you mentally exhausted? Do you think that all women are weak, helpless and vulnerable? Have you used to think that only men can rule the world?

If you`re lucky to be a woman, be sure you`re strong by your nature! The best quotes from and for strong women will prove this statement!

Features of Women quotes mobile App:

+ New quotes every day for Daily motivation,phenomenal woman.

+ Browse famous Women quotes,feminist quotes.

+ Finger swipe option to change pages to see previous and next Women quote,battered woman.

+ Mark Quote as Favourite and view only favorite quotes by selecting the Like option from the Dashboard menu.

+ Share and Publish Women quotes images on Facebook, twitter, email, whatsApp, WeChat, Instagram, gmail, messenger, chat & more.

+ Get Latest Women Empowerment Quotes & Daily Notifications. Become a stronger and empowered woman,self motivation for women.

Disclaimer: All images are copyright of their perspective owners. All images in the app are available on public domains. This image is not endorsed by any of the prospective owners, and the images are used simply for aesthetic purposes. No copyright infringement is intended, and any request to remove one of the images/logos/names will be honoured.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

