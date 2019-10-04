X

1000 puzzles for Android

By Sebastian Smitsh Free

Developer's Description

By Sebastian Smitsh

The game process is divided into two types, each level consists of twenty words, the lessons of the game are divided into photos and the answers to them that are broken into syllables, your task is to look at the photo to guess and compose a word from syllables, when you click on any photo the picture can be increased. This wonderful game was created to play in the company of friends, family and friends. Play at your choice in: English, French, German, Russian, Italian and Portuguese.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release October 4, 2019
Date Added October 4, 2019
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Free
Challenge your intelligence, vocabulary, and ingenuity by the legendary competitive brain teaser.
Android
Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Classic Words Solo

Free
Classic Words Solo is the number one word game to play against your smartphone or tablet (solitaire mode).
Android
Classic Words Solo

Plague Inc.

Free
Infect the world.
Android
Plague Inc.

Bejeweled Blitz

Free
Play the world's #1 puzzle game. Match three gems for 60 sparkly seconds of fun.
Android
Bejeweled Blitz

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping