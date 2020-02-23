This app consist of 1000 virtues of First Imam of Muslims, Imam Ali a.s. References/Sources of virtues are also present.

All the virtues are categorized into 150 categories for easy viewing. You can bookmark your favorite ahadith and read them again later.

You can also receive 1 random virtue daily to your phone or tablet. In this way you can learn new virtue of your beloved Imam, each day.

App also consist of search option, so you can find the virtue based on the quote, hadith number or reference you remember.

This app is also designed for Tablets. With multi view pane, you can easily select the category from left side and view the virtues inside it on the right side.

App is completely free and has no advertisements.