X

1000 Virtues () of Imam Ali a.s (Eng + ) for Android

By Ghulam Kambar Free

Developer's Description

By Ghulam Kambar

This app consist of 1000 virtues of First Imam of Muslims, Imam Ali a.s. References/Sources of virtues are also present.

All the virtues are categorized into 150 categories for easy viewing. You can bookmark your favorite ahadith and read them again later.

You can also receive 1 random virtue daily to your phone or tablet. In this way you can learn new virtue of your beloved Imam, each day.

App also consist of search option, so you can find the virtue based on the quote, hadith number or reference you remember.

This app is also designed for Tablets. With multi view pane, you can easily select the category from left side and view the virtues inside it on the right side.

App is completely free and has no advertisements.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.27

General

Release February 23, 2020
Date Added February 23, 2020
Version 1.27

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Wattpad Free Books

Free
Access popular eBook community where readers discover, share, and connect.
Android
Wattpad Free Books

Moon+ Reader

Free
Read thousands of ebooks for free, supports online ebook libraries.
Android
Moon+ Reader

NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Free
Read what you love, anywhere you like.
Android
NOOK: Read eBooks & Magazines

Audiobooks from Audible

Free
Discover Grammy award-winning audiobooks and hear A-list celebrities narrate their favorite stories.
Android
Audiobooks from Audible

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping